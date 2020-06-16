BROCKTON (CBS) — A fire on Rutland Square in Brockton was caused by fireworks late Monday night, the city’s fire department said.
When crews arrived shortly before midnight, they found the siding of a home was damaged by “illegal fireworks being disposed of next to the house. A guest of the occupant set the fireworks off,” said a Facebook post from Brockton Fire and Life Safety.
“Please remember fireworks are not only illegal but they are dangerous.”
Fireworks have been a larger issue across Massachusetts this year than in the past.
In May, Boston police received 656 calls for illegal fireworks, a 2300% increase from May 2019, when there were just 27 calls. As of June 10, there were 1,445 calls about fireworks, up from 22 during the entire month of June 2019.
“It’s worse than usual. It started early and it never seemed to stop,” said Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.
The mayor stressed that illegal fireworks are a “serious issue” that wake people up and alarm veterans and others with PTSD. It’s also a “real fire hazard,” he said.
Earlier this month in Worcester, a police officer was hit in the chest by fireworks during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.