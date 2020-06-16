Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Children’s Place announced that it will close 200 stores this year and another 100 next year as a result of losses attributed to the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, The Children’s Place temporarily closed all of its 920 stores in the United States and Canada due to the pandemic. As of June 8, only 61 of the stores have reopened.
Net sales for the store fell 38.1% during the first quarter of 2020.
The clothing retailer did not specify which stores will close. Massachusetts and New Hampshire are among the states with Children’s Place stores.