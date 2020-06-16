Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking to identify a group of people in connection with a break-in that happened during a night of looting in the city.
The incident happened at about 1:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1 in the area of 283 Tremont Street in Downtown Boston.
An image released by police Tuesday night shows a group of people near a dark colored sedan.
It was the same night dozens of people were arrested as protests turned violent in the city and shops were broken into.
Anyone with information can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).