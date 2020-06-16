Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — The big T-Rex outside the Museum of Science has a new accessory. Like most everyone else, the dinosaur is now wearing a face mask.
The custom dino-sized mask is nearly 5 feet wide and took a staff member 10 hours to make.
Our T. Rex is masked and awaiting the day that we can safely welcome you all back to the Museum. This custom Dino-sized mask is approximately 4.5 ft wide and 3.5 ft high, and took an MOS Staff member about 10 hours to make! pic.twitter.com/1xR1paaVDh
— Museum of Science (@museumofscience) June 15, 2020
The museum said the T-Rex is masked and ready to welcome guests back safely once its allowed to reopen.
Museums are in Phase Three of the Massachusetts reopening plan.