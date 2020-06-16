CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The big T-Rex outside the Museum of Science has a new accessory. Like most everyone else, the dinosaur is now wearing a face mask.

The custom dino-sized mask is nearly 5 feet wide and took a staff member 10 hours to make.

The museum said the T-Rex is masked and ready to welcome guests back safely once its allowed to reopen.

Museums are in Phase Three of the Massachusetts reopening plan.

 

