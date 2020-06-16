BOSTON (CBS) — A nasty dispute over playing ball isn’t the only problem for Major League Baseball at the moment. Several MLB players and team staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The identities of the players and team personnel who tested positive remains unknown, and they may not be disclosed. It is also unknown if those who tested positive were at a team facility. Last Friday, Joel Sherman of The New York Post reported that at least one player on a 40-man roster and a pitching coach had contracted the virus.
MLB and the MLBPA are engaged in a heated battle over returning to play amid the coronavirus outbreak, fighting over the number of games to play and player salaries. On Monday, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said he is “not confident” that the 2020 season can be played, just a few days after he guaranteed that the season would be played.
While it looks like the negotiations between players and owners could lead to a baseball-less year, the pandemic remains a very real threat to derail the season as well.