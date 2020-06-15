BOSTON (CBS) — Celtics president of baketball ops. Danny Ainge has been keeping fans abreast of what is going on at the Auerbach Center as players return to the team’s practice facility.
Last week, Ainge showed the world Tacko Fall’s new long-distance attack. On Monday, it was a quick look at Gordon Hayward working on his range.
Ainge share a video of Hayward knocking down shots from beyond the arc — way beyond the arc — which will no doubt get Celtics fans excited about the NBA’s eventual return:
Distancing🔥💪🏼☘️ pic.twitter.com/nadvrAT7bb
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) June 15, 2020
Sure, those are unguarded shots in a somewhat empty gym, but for basketball-starved fans they’ll do for now.
Hayward was having his best season in a Celtics uniform before the NBA paused the season on March 12, averaging 17.3 points and a career-high 6.5 rebounds per game. He was knocking down 39.2 percent of his bids from deep, and as we can see from the video above, may have added a little bit of range to his attacks from downtown.
Sticking with the social distance theme on Monday, Ainge also shared a video of Fall working on his footwork and blocking a shot, rejected an attempted by a masked and gloved Celtics trainer:
Tacko working on his social distancing👀 pic.twitter.com/CM3cxRDf4f
— Danny Ainge (@danielrainge) June 15, 2020
Celtics players have started to return to the Auerbach Center for individual workouts, with the league set to open training camps in Orlando, Florida on July 9. The NBA is set to return to play with 22 teams resuming the regular season in Disney World on July 30, followed by the playoffs.