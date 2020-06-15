BOSTON (CBS) — Shedeur Sanders can learn a lot about football from his father, Hall of Fame defensive back Deion Sanders. But over the weekend, the young quarterback got a special lesson from one of the best to ever throw the ball: Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady gave Sanders a one-on-one workout on Saturday, hitting the field with the four-star recruit at Berkeley Preparatory School in Tampa, Florida. Brady had usually been holding workouts with his new Bucs teammates at the school, but passed along a few lessons to Sanders over the weekend.

Sanders, who is a senior at Trinity Christian School in Cedar Hill, Texas, obviously had to brag about his day with the GOAT on social media when the lesson was over.

Brady commented on Sanders’ post: “You will determine what your future holds. I’m always here for you.”

Deion also took to Instagram to thank Brady for taking some time with his son.

“They’re things In Life even the father can’t teach the son but GOD always provides a way if there’s a will. @tombrady I thank u,appreciate & love the man,The father and the athlete u are,” he wrote. “This is NEXT LEVEL TYPE OF STUFF.”

Brady may be learning a new offense in Tampa Bay, but he’s always willing to spend some time with a young QB.