BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox made just four selections at last week’s MLB Draft, but have been active on the undrafted free agent front. Over the weekend, they added a former college closer with a funky delivery to their farm system.
The Red Sox signed righty reliever Jacinto Arredondo, as announced by The University of Tampa athletic department’s Twitter account. Arredondo notched seven saves over the last two seasons for the Spartans, going 6-3 with a 1.95 ERA over 73.2 innings for the D-II school. He fanned 85 batters and issued just 27 walks, allowing just 29 base runners in his 29.1 innings in 2019-20. Arredondo spent two seasons at Wallace-Dothan Community College before landing at the University of Tampa, appearing in 34 games (24 of which were starts) and going 13-7 with three saves.
Arrendondo is 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, and has a fastball that tops out in the mid-to-high 90s. As you can see here, the righty has a funky hop-step delivery:
A couple of angles of Jacinto Arredondo's Carter Capp hop-step delivery. pic.twitter.com/f5nbYLe9L1
As a junior, Arredondo earned MVP honors in 2019 when the Spartans won the Division II National Championship. He hurled 7.1 innings of shutout ball during the tournament, earning a pair of wins while allowing just one hit and two walks, striking out eight.