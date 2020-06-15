BOSTON (CBS) – The deadly police shooting of a black man in Atlanta sparked new protests and raised questions about police departments’ use of Tasers. Two Massachusetts police chiefs said the electronic stun guns not only protect police, but also save lives.
They’re commonly called Tasers, and the stun gun has become a basic part of the police utility belt
“It really has reduced the number of injuries in our department, and I truly believe it has saved lives,” said Marshfield Police Chief Phil Tavares.
Of the state’s 351 towns and cities, 288 police departments and municipalities use stun guns
“Every single uniformed officer in my department is issued a body camera and a Taser. It’s part of the program we use,” said Methuen Police Chief Joe Solomon.
Many police departments feel strongly that sun guns prevent deadly confrontation.
“As long as officers have the proper training, the proper policies in place, the proper use of force reporting, and the after care to the suspect, there is no question these Tasers save lives,” said Tavares.
But recent events nationally, like the death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, have focused a critical eye on all types of police use of force.
“I have not met in 34 years a police officer myself that wanted to use deadly force. Nobody wants to use deadly force. It’s a last resort,” said Solomon.
Formally they have saved lives however, their use has evolved into publicized incidents of torture and death. Tools tend to be misused based on the developing attitudes of those who employ them.