CONCORD, N.H. (CBS/AP) — New Hampshire restaurants reopened for indoor dining Monday. Albert Fleury, owner of The Goat in Portsmouth, said he’s “been ready for this for a long time.”
“We tried to keep as many people as we could who were willing to stay with us and the majority of them are back here,” Fleury said about his staff. “They’re very eager to come back and make some money and serve some food. We’re pumped.”
Restaurants initially were restricted to takeout and delivery after Gov. Chris Sununu issued a stay-at-home order in March. Outdoor dining resumed May 18, and as of Monday, indoor dining is allowed at tables spread 6 feet apart.
Restaurants in Rockingham, Hillsborough, Merrimack and Strafford counties are limited to 50% capacity, however, not just because the vast majority of the state’s COVID-19 cases have occurred there, but because of their proximity to the Massachusetts border.
Monday marked the first day of the state’s move from a stay-at-home order to what Sununu has called a “safer at home” advisory.
