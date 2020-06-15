FOXBORO (CBS) — Kenny Chesney has announced new dates for his “Chillaxification” tour, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country star plans to play two shows at Gillette Stadium in 2021.
Foxboro will be the last stop on next year’s tour, with Chesney playing the stadium back-to-back on August 27th and 28th.
Kenny Chesney has rescheduled his Chillaxification Tour shows at Gillette Stadium for August 27 & 28, 2021!
Existing tickets will be honored for the new date. Refunds available at original point of purchase for the next 30 days. pic.twitter.com/n8ngfckMWL
— Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) June 15, 2020
“No Shoes Nation, everybody is ready to get back out there and to do what we all do best: rock hard, sing loud, enjoy the moment, love our friends and create memories that will last a lifetime,” Chesney tweeted Monday.
Existing tickets will be honored for the new concert dates. Anyone who can’t go to the rescheduled shows has 30 days to get a refund.