BOSTON (CBS) — From the earliest days of the global coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has plowed ahead with business as usual, determined to not let COVID-19 interfere with the 2020 offseason and regular season. That strategy may soon be adjusted.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that multiple players from the Cowboys and the Texans have tested positive for COVID-19. Though Rapoport noted that the players had not been inside their teams’ facilities, the positive tests show how complicated it will be for NFL teams to even try to return to action this year.

Several #Cowboys players & several #Texans players have tested positive for COVID-19 recently, sources tell me & @TomPelissero. None of the players are believed to have been in their team facilities. The teams followed proper health protocols. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Rapoport did not note whether the players were symptomatic or asymptomatic. Either way, the fact that players are carrying the virus now — before teams have assembled with 90 players sharing a workspace — does not particularly bode well for a league that has been intent on working through this pandemic.

Elsewhere in Texas, the University of Houston suspended all voluntary workouts last week after six athletes test positive for COVID-19 and were symptomatic.

Last week, the NFL sent a memo to teams explaining the protocols that must be followed when facilities open to all players. The league remains focused on creating environments that make the spread of the virus as difficult as possible.

A month ago, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills said: "We fully expect that we will have positive cases that arise. … Our challenge is to identify them as quickly as possible and prevent spread to any other participants.” The teams appear to have done that. https://t.co/T18b96Nhtw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 15, 2020

Nevertheless, this is a virus that has proven to be difficult for anyone to contain, no matter the industry. And it appears as though the NFL’s fight to try to continue with business as usual has officially gotten much more difficult.