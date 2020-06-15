BOSTON (CBS) – On Monday, playgrounds, outdoor courts, and splash parks in Boston reopened as part of the state’s phased coronavirus plan. Residents around the state are excited to be spending more time outside after months staying at home.
Parents were out in full force making sure their kids could breathe some much needed fresh air.
“I’m incredibly happy to be able to take my kids outside again,” one father told WBZ-TV at a splash park in Brighton.
Signs are posted everywhere reminding visitors to social distance and to wear face coverings.
Susan Harrison of Needham arrived at the Sudbury River Tennis Club in Framingham with her mask and her gloves on.
“Everybody is so respectful,” she said. “We wear a mask until we get on the court. We wear this glove on the hand we’re not holding the racquet so when we pick up the ball we’re not spreading germs.”
An employee at the tennis club said the facility’s online reservations are “filling up real quick.”
Though not all members have returned to the club due to the coronavirus risks, tennis director Dick Waterfall said he is glad many have been able to come back as they reopened.
“Well certainly it is an older crowd. We have a few people who have resigned this year, but we know they’ll be back. We’re just being extra careful,” said Waterfall.