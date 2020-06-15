BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 23 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 87 additional cases in the state on Monday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 101,334 and the confirmed death toll is 7,490.
There were also 29 new probable cases and zero probable deaths reported Monday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 105,690 total coronavirus cases and 7,647 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 712,875 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 4,492 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,886 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Monday, there are 1,026 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 13 patients from Sunday. There are 253 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,866 cases in people under 30, 47,080 cases in people between 30-59, 13,711 cases in people between 60-69 and 24,025 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.