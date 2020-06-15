WNBA Announces Plans For Reduced 2020 Season In Florida Without FansThe WNBA has announced plans to play a reduced season, with a 22-game schedule that would begin in late July without fans in attendance.

Iowa Parts With Strength Coach After Claims He Mistreated African American PlayersIowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle on Monday, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players.

Buccaneers Tease First Tom Brady Picture In Full Tampa Bay UniformThe Buccaneers teased the release of the first picture of the GOAT wearing his new duds. Their shadowy photo to accompany the tease really upped the anticipation level.

David Pastrnak On What He'll Do First When He Gets Back To Boston: 'Get Tested For COVID'Bruins forward David Pastrnak has been riding out the NHL's coronavirus break in Prague. He's still there as of Monday, but is hoping to get back to Boston when the Bruins and the rest of the NHL open up training camps in early July.

Report: Ezekiel Elliott Among Multiple Cowboys, Texans Players To Test Positive For COVID-19From the earliest days of the global coronavirus pandemic, the NFL has plowed ahead with business as usual, determined to not let COVID-19 interfere with the 2020 offseason and regular season. That strategy may soon be adjusted.