BOSTON (CBS) – Governor Charlie Baker said the death of a 62-year-old man who was reported missing at the Bedford VA Hospital is a “terrible tragedy.”
Investigators said the man was found in the stairwell of part of the building that had been closed off to stop the spread of the coronavirus. The man was reportedly last seen on May 8 and reported missing a few days later.
Governor Baker said the state is discussing an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
“We’ve had informal conversations with the people who are involved in this,” Baker said Monday. “We haven’t made a decision about whether to enter into a formal investigation, but obviously the whole thing is a terrible tragedy.”
Last week, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan called the incident “very concerning” because he was found dead wearing the clothes he reported missing in.
Bedford Police were working to find the man, whose name has not yet been released, after he was reported missing May 13. Nearly a month later, his body was found in the stairwell of the housing complex which is run by Caritas.
The Middlesex District Attorney says an autopsy will be done to determine how and when the man died.