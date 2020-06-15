BOSTON (CBS) — Up to this point, we’ve only seen a quick glimpse of Tom Brady in his new Buccaneers gear. That’s going to change very soon.
The Buccaneers on Monday teased the release of the first picture of the GOAT wearing his new duds. Their shadowy photo to accompany the tease really upped the anticipation level.
When should we release the first photos of @TomBrady in a Bucs uniform? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UjeG3CJk1v
— Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) June 15, 2020
In what just may have been a coordinated effort … TB12 responded with an answer to the question.
Tomorrow https://t.co/e94xxjLZ48
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 15, 2020
And so, the world now anxiously awaits the official first look of Mr. Tompa Bay himself wearing his proper attire. In a strange offseason with no formal introductory press conference with a jersey pose, this one has been a long time coming.
By now, surely most everyone in New England has gotten past any shock felt from Brady’s departure from the Patriots. Yet Tuesday’s reveal will nevertheless be a big step toward entering a new world where Tom Brady is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
It doesn’t sound right. It may not look right. We’ll find out for sure on Tuesday.