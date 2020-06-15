Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are looking for help identifying three people in connection with a breaking and entering in the Back Bay earlier this month.
The incident happened on Monday, June 1, at about 2:00 a.m. in the area of 31 Saint James Street.
It was the same night dozens of people were arrested as protests turned violent in the city and shops were broken into.
Anyone with information can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).