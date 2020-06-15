SHIRLEY (CBS) – A four-year old boy had to be medflighted to a Boston hospital after a near-drowning at his Shirley home Monday.
Shirley Police said the boy managed to get outside and climb into the family’s above ground pool. It’s unclear how long the four-year-old was in the water before his mother discovered him, pulling her son from the water before crying out for help.
Acton Fire Chief Robert Hart happened to drive by and stopped to help a bystander who was also rendering first aid.
“Chief Hart assisted while a bystander who, despite having no training beyond what she’d seen in movies, performed CPR effectively,” Acton Fire said Monday night. “Another bystander assisted Chief Hart in administering oxygen to the boy.”
Chief Hart used an AED and suctioned water from the boy’s mouth before first responders arrived.
Investigators were at the Lawton Road home for hours examining the back gate and taking photos of the pool area.
The child was medflighted to a Boston hospital where he’s receiving treatment.