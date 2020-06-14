Gregg Popovich Calls Robert Kraft, Other NFL Owners 'Hypocritical' For Supporting President TrumpGregg Popovich said NFL owners, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, are “hypocritical” during their push for social change because of their past support of President Donald Trump.

'Tell Us When And Where': Players Say Negotiations Futile, Tell MLB To Order Coronavirus ReturnMajor League Baseball appears headed to its shortest season since the 1870s.

Reports: NBA Players Have Problems With Disney World 'Bubble Plan', With Kyrie Irving 'A Driving Force' In Raising ConcernsDates have been set and plans have been made, as the NBA has looked to have everything in order for a return to play during some very uncertain times. Until now.

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, multiple titles will be on the line at WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship.

Boston Bruins Player Tested Positive For COVID-19The Boston Bruins on Friday announced that they "were advised" that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.