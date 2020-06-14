BOSTON (CBS) – In the last couple of days, many viewers have reached out to WBZ and WSBK regarding comments made by Phantom Gourmet CEO Dave Andelman.
Andelman co-hosts Phantom Gourmet, which airs on both stations. He recently posted several comments on social media regarding protests after the death of George Floyd.
On Saturday Andelman apologized, writing, “I want to apologize. I maintain my own Facebook Page. I made comments on that page that were inappropriate, hurtful, and wrong regarding the Boston protests.
“I support everyone’s right to free speech and free assembly. I, too, desire racial and social justice. My record of philanthropy and business reflects this.
“I made a mistake. I apologize. I feel terrible. We all make mistakes. And I ask for your forgiveness.”
In a statement, station President and General Mark Lund wrote, “WBZ-TV is committed to our community, by working together, listening to one another, and supporting each other. After careful consideration, we have decided to place Phantom Gourmet on hiatus pending further review.”
Thank you! This mentality by hiden bigots needs to be sought out, scrutinized and made public so we who care, can decide who we are willing to trust and listen to.
After watching the broadcast tonight AND searched “WBZ Phantom” to see if that was true from the screenshots I do forgive Dave Andelman for the sensitive words he used, that said I LOVE the Phantom Gourmet since 2013 and STILL do today. I’ve been a long time viewer of that show for 7 years on WSBK-TV. Whatever you deiced is fine but please don’t take the show off the air but maybe do have Dan Andelman as a one man host.