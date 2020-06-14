CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 21 Sunday, bringing the state total to 5,318, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Two more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 320, or 6% of cases.
The two women who died were residents of Hillsborough County and older than 60.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of the cases with complete information, there are three individuals under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 57% being women and 43% being men.
Nine of the new cases live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua, three live in Rockingham County, and one lives in Strafford County. The city of Manchester had eight new cases.
There were no new hospitalizations. Ten percent of cases, 513 people, have been hospitalized to date.