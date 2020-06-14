BOSTON (CBS) – San Antonio Spurs heads coach Gregg Popovich said NFL owners, including New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, are “hypocritical” during their push for social change because of their past support of President Donald Trump.
Popovich made the comments in a New York Times feature about his outspoken political nature.
The coach was asked about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell’s recent statement that the league was wrong about not wanting players to protest during the national anthem.
“A smart man is running the N.F.L. and he didn’t understand the difference between the flag and what makes the country great — all the people who fought to allow (Colin) Kaepernick to have the right to kneel for justice,” Popovich told the newspaper. “The flag is irrelevant. It’s just a symbol that people glom onto for political reasons, just like Cheney back in the Iraq war.”
Popovich was then asked what he thinks bout seven NFL owners who gave $1 million to President Trump’s Inaugural Committee. That list includes Kraft.
“It’s just hypocritical,” Popovich said. “It’s incongruent. It doesn’t make sense. People aren’t blind. Do you go to your staff and your players and talk about injustices and democracy and how to protest? I don’t get it. I think they put themselves in a position that’s untenable.”
The Kraft family announced earlier this offseason that it has pledged $1 million “to local grassroots organizations — chosen in collaboration with Patriots players — that are fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”
The donations will be made in $100,000 monthly donations to different causes, spread out over the coming 10 months.