BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 48 new confirmed coronavirus deaths and 208 additional cases in the state on Sunday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 101,276 and the confirmed death toll is 7,467.
There were also two new probable cases and one probable deaths reported Sunday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 105,603 total coronavirus cases and 7,624 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Sunday, there are 1,039 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 30 patients from Saturday. There are 244 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 708,383 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 9,112 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,582 people have taken an antibody test.
There have been 19,822 cases in people under 30, 47,783 cases in people between 30-59, 13,709 cases in people between 60-69 and 24,011 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.