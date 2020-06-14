CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Coronavirus

BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to reopen under Phase 2, Boston playgrounds and splash pads will reopen Monday, June 15, with new safety signage.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the reopening of the city’s playgrounds on June 10. However, in a Tweet, he urged those who head to playgrounds to maintain social distancing.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased reopening plan allowed for the facilities to reopen at city and towns’ discretion.

Comments

Leave a Reply