BOSTON (CBS) — As Massachusetts continues to reopen under Phase 2, Boston playgrounds and splash pads will reopen Monday, June 15 with new safety signs.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced the reopening of the city’s playgrounds on June 10. However, in a Tweet, he urged those who head to playgrounds to maintain social distancing.
All @CityOfBoston playgrounds and splash pads will reopen tomorrow with new safety signage. In order to prevent further spread of COVID-19, please continue to practice social distancing when visiting our parks and playgrounds. https://t.co/9abf7VDujf
— Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) June 14, 2020
Visitors are encouraged to wear face coverings and clean their hands before and after visiting the parks.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s phased reopening plan allowed for the facilities to reopen at city and towns’ discretion.