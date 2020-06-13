Comments
FOXBORO (CBS) — Gilette Stadium and the New England Patriots showed their support for 50 years of Pride on Saturday night with a sign lit up with the Pride flag.
Inclusion and progress.@GilletteStadium is lit up tonight to celebrate 50 years of #BostonPride. pic.twitter.com/QrfJFdf56N
— New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 14, 2020
Saturday was the day on which the Boston Pride Parade was scheduled, but the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a protest march for transgender rights, organized by Trans Resistance, a group made up of trans people of color and their allies, drew thousands for a protest march Saturday afternoon.