FOXBORO (CBS) — Gilette Stadium and the New England Patriots showed their support for 50 years of Pride on Saturday night with a sign lit up with the Pride flag.

Saturday was the day on which the Boston Pride Parade was scheduled, but the parade was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, a protest march for transgender rights, organized by Trans Resistance, a group made up of trans people of color and their allies, drew thousands for a protest march Saturday afternoon.

