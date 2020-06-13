EASTHAM (CBS) — A seafood restaurant in Eastham seems to have a knack for finding rare lobsters. Arnold’s Lobster and Clam Bar wrote on Facebook June 7 that they found an orange lobster, almost a year to the day when they found a rare blue lobster.
The orange lobster is said to be a one in 30 million lobster. Arnold’s said they will donate it to a local aquarium.
Last year around the same time, the restaurant found a rare blue lobster that they donated to St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. The lobster, named Lord Stanley seems to be doing well.
The lobster’s name has significance. Last year, when he was donated, the St. Louis Blues had beat the Boston Bruins to win the Stanley Cup for the first time ever. The aquarium thought the lobster was a fitting symbol of the win, and named him accordingly.
“The restaurant thought it only appropriate that this unique animal be shared with the city of St. Louis, where he could inspire generations of marine conservationists,” reads a plaque at the aquarium.
Lobsters like Lord Stanley live in the northeastern United States on rocky coasts, eating fish and shellfish. Though his color is beautiful, it can sometimes keep him from blending in with his environment and make it difficult to hide from predators.