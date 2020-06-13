BOSTON (CBS) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 259 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 38 more deaths in the state on Saturday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 101,070 and the confirmed death toll is 7,420.
There were also 77 new probable cases and no probable deaths reported Saturday. While including the probable reports, there have now been 105,395 total coronavirus cases and 7,576 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
There have been 699,271 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,160 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 57,048 people have taken an antibody test.
As of Saturday, there are 1,069 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 74 patients from Friday. There are 249 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,763 cases in people under 30, 47,685 cases in people between 30-59, 13,682 cases in people between 60-69 and 23,987 cases in people over 70.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.