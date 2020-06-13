BOSTON (CBS) – A special Mass to promote healing and an end to racial injustice was held Saturday at Castle Island.
Cardinal Sean O’Malley held the event on the waterfront to discuss the issues surrounding race in Boston.
“We need to return again and again to face the situation, to nurture change and recovery. It will not happen without the sustained effort and focus of all. It is not enough to draw near once for demonstration or a prayer service and then turn our backs and cross over to the other side of the street,” O’Malley said. “The symbolic gesture or compassionate word is not enough. We need concrete reform, transparency and determination to do what needs to be done to pay the price to work together and make it happen. This may be our last chance.”
Leaders from the black faith community joined O’Malley for the morning service. Bishop William Dickerson, of the Greater Love Taabernacle Church, spoke before the Mass; City Councilor Lydia Edwards was the lector; and former State Senator Linda Dorcena-Forry led the prayers of the faithful.
Nearly one dozen Boston priests concelebrated the Mass. People who attended were asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.