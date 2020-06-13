Reports: NBA Players Have Problems With Disney World 'Bubble Plan', With Kyrie Irving 'A Driving Force' In Raising ConcernsDates have been set and plans have been made, as the NBA has looked to have everything in order for a return to play during some very uncertain times. Until now.

WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, multiple titles will be on the line at WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship.

Boston Bruins Player Tested Positive For COVID-19The Boston Bruins on Friday announced that they "were advised" that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Report: Sony Michel Had Foot Surgery In MaySony Michel went under the knife in May to alleviate discomfort in his foot, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Complete Red Sox 2020 Draft Recap: Two HS Infielders, Two Left-Handed PitchersHere's a complete recap of what the Red Sox did in the 2020 draft.