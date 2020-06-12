CBSN BostonWatch Now
LYNN (CBS) — Two people were taken into custody after a wild chase involving a stolen car through several towns on the North Shore ended in Lynn Friday afternoon.

It started around 10 a.m. this morning when a Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a dealership in Haverhill.

The stolen car was seen speeding through residential streets in Lynn Friday afternoon. (WBZ-TV)

The driver led police on a chase down Interstate 93 to Medford where the trail went cold.

But it picked up again in Lynn just before 1 p.m. when the car was seen speeding through residential streets.

The two people in the car jumped out on Bowler Street in Lynn and they were quickly taken into custody by police.

The stolen Mercedes was eventually towed away.

The two people in the car jumped out on Bowler Street in Lynn and they were quickly taken into custody by police.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

