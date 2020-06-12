LYNN (CBS) — Two people were taken into custody after a wild chase involving a stolen car through several towns on the North Shore ended in Lynn Friday afternoon.
It started around 10 a.m. this morning when a Mercedes-Benz was stolen from a dealership in Haverhill.
The driver led police on a chase down Interstate 93 to Medford where the trail went cold.
But it picked up again in Lynn just before 1 p.m. when the car was seen speeding through residential streets.
WATCH: Police pursuit comes to an end in Lynn. Continuing coverage on CBSN Boston https://t.co/IPQI6WpZBP pic.twitter.com/zrAHB1mfis
— Brad Tatum (@BradTatum) June 12, 2020
The two people in the car jumped out on Bowler Street in Lynn and they were quickly taken into custody by police.
The stolen Mercedes was eventually towed away.
No other information is available at this point in the investigation.