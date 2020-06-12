WWE Backlash Picks: Will Edge, Randy Orton Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?Aside from the highly touted Edge-Randy Orton match, multiple titles will be on the line at WWE's Backlash, including the Raw Women’s Championship.

Boston Bruins Player Tested Positive For COVID-19The Boston Bruins on Friday announced that they "were advised" that one of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

Report: Sony Michel Had Foot Surgery In MaySony Michel went under the knife in May to alleviate discomfort in his foot, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Complete Red Sox 2020 Draft Recap: Two HS Infielders, Two Left-Handed PitchersHere's a complete recap of what the Red Sox did in the 2020 draft.

Red Sox Want You To Watch Third-Round Pick Blaze Jordan 'Hit Bombs'When they were on the clock in the third round, the team was quite pleased to find Blaze Jordan still available.