BOSTON (CBS) — Sony Michel went under the knife in May to alleviate discomfort in his foot, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
Reiss reported Friday that last month, the running back underwent surgery that “was viewed as more maintenance-based” and that Michel is rehabbing in Foxboro. With training camp set to begin July 28, Michel could begin his third NFL season on the physically unable to perform list.
Michel began last year on the PUP list, though he came off the list early and played in all 16 regular-season games and the Patriots’ lone postseason game.
Michel rushed for 931 yards and six touchdowns on 209 carries as a rookie in 2018. Like the rest of the Patriots’ offense, his numbers slid back in 2019, as he rushed for 912 yards and seven touchdowns on 247 carries. His best work remains his 2018 postseason, when he rushed for 336 yards and six touchdowns in three games en route to a Super Bowl victory.
Given the depth of the position, the Patriots likely won’t feel a need to rush Michel back until he’s fully healthy. The Patriots currently employ Michel, James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris, and Brandon Bolden at running back, and they also added fullback Dan Vitale in the offseason.