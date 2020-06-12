Comments
NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — A training day for the dive team of the North Attleboro Fire Department turned up an unusual find. Divers on Wednesday discovered a wedding ring at the bottom of Falls Pond.
The dive team was working on search patterns and other skills at the pond. That’s when they discovered the titanium male wedding ring “with a special insignia.”
Anyone who believes they may have lost their ring in the pond can call the chief at 1-508-699-0140 ext 5620. They will be asked to identify the ring by its insignia.