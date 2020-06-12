Report: Sony Michel Had Foot Surgery In MaySony Michel went under the knife in May to alleviate discomfort in his foot, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Complete Red Sox 2020 Draft Recap: Two HS Infielders, Two Left-Handed PitchersHere's a complete recap of what the Red Sox did in the 2020 draft.

Red Sox Want You To Watch Third-Round Pick Blaze Jordan 'Hit Bombs'When they were on the clock in the third round, the team was quite pleased to find Blaze Jordan still available.

Alex Cora Speaks Out Against 'Mastermind' Accusations In Astros' Sign-Stealing SchemeThe now-former Red Sox manager who is suspended for the 2020 season wants to set the record straight after Major League Baseball and the Astros organization singled him out as the "mastermind" of the entire operation.

David Pastrnak Named Czech Player Of The Year, Tying Jaromir Jagr's Record Of Four Straight WinsDavid Pastrnak is just 24 years old. Yet the Bruins forward is already establishing himself as one of the best Czech hockey players of all time.