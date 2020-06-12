Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A top White House official will be in Boston Friday to get a closer look at the coronavirus response in Massachusetts.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar will visit the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with Governor Charlie Baker to tour of the hospital’s COVID-19 test kit assembly areas and learn more about the research there.
Beth Israel is in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine in a partnership with Johnson and Johnson.
After the tour, they’ll hold a roundtable discussion on the Trump administration’s plan to reopen America and then speak with reporters.