BRAINTREE (CBS) — A man was hit by a car in Brockton Friday afternoon at Main and Court Street. The driver took off, but was later found in Braintree.
The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Witnesses said the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a sedan. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police put out an alert, and a tow truck driver spotted the car speeding in Holbrook. Police then caught up with the driver.
The driver is now at the hospital being treated for injuries. It is unclear if charges have been filed.