WINCHESTER (CBS) — A Winchester church and parish building need to close for two weeks after both priests, and multiple parish staff members were told they had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus.
“It has to come to our attention that one of our parishioners has tested positively for COVID-19. Because this individual has worked closely with some members of the parish staff and both our priests those individuals now need to go into quarantine for their safety and the safety of others,” said St. Eulalia church.
The Mass will still be streamed this Sunday at 10 a.m. The church building will be cleaned and sanitized before it reopens.