I’m confused about the guideline where consumers are not allowed to try on clothing in stores but yet they can return items back to the store. What, if any, guidelines are in place? – Monika

I think stores are trying to figure out a lot of the details on their own. Some stores have said they will hold returned clothing for 24-48 hours before putting them back out on display. Others are looking into ways to try to disinfect clothing with ozone-based technology or UV light.

I’m interested in venturing to an ocean beach soon here in MA, but wonder is it okay to swim in the ocean water? What if I come in contact with other people’s droplets that have landed in the water? – Viewer

No reason to worry about the virus in the water. The virus is not transmitted through water and any droplets that land in the water would be quickly diluted in the ocean.

Is it safe to eat at outdoor restaurant with regard to the plates, glasses, utensils and any other objects that the servers might be handling as they give them to the customer? – Lynn

It’s unlikely that you’ll catch the virus from clean plates and glasses that have been handled by people using proper hand hygiene, but it’s also a good reminder that when you’re done eating at the restaurant, you should wash or sanitize your hands before touching your face.

I was sick for about a month between March and April, with severe headaches, fatigue and a dry cough but I couldn’t get tested for coronavirus. Would an antibody test be a good idea for me, and am I eligible to get one? – Sylvia

An antibody test might be able to tell you whether you were in fact infected with the coronavirus, but those tests are not readily available to the public yet. Call your doctor to discuss further.