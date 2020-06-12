CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 46 Friday, bringing the state total to 5,251, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Seven more coronavirus-related deaths were also reported, bringing the state total to 315, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, six were women over 60 from Hillsborough County, and one was a woman over 60 from Belknap County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of the cases with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 63% being women and 37% being men.
Eight of the new cases live in Rockingham County, four live in Merrimack County, four live in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua and one lives in Belknap County. The city of Manchester had 22 new cases and Nashua had six. The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
One new hospitalized case was identified, for a total of 503, or 10% of cases.