CHELSEA (CBS) — The City of Chelsea celebrated the birthday of a woman who fed thousands during the coronavirus crisis Friday.
Gladys Vega is the head of Chelsea Collaborative. Over the last three months, she has distributed 11,000 meals a week to residents.
Chelsea has the highest per capita rate of coronavirus in the state. The City held a surprise parade for her birthday.
“I think it was a beautiful surprise,” Vega said.
“She’s very loved here, and so we want to show love back,” said Melinda Vega Maldonado, a Chelsea city councilor and Vega’s daughter.
True to her work ethic, Vega went back to work as soon as the celebration was over.
