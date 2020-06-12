CBSN BostonWatch Now
CHELSEA (CBS) — The City of Chelsea celebrated the birthday of a woman who fed thousands during the coronavirus crisis Friday.

Gladys Vega is the head of Chelsea Collaborative. Over the last three months, she has distributed 11,000 meals a week to residents.

Chelsea has the highest per capita rate of coronavirus in the state. The City held a surprise parade for her birthday.

Gladys Vega surrounded by friends and family at her birthday surprise. (WBZ-TV)

“I think it was a beautiful surprise,” Vega said.

“She’s very loved here, and so we want to show love back,” said Melinda Vega Maldonado, a Chelsea city councilor and Vega’s daughter.

True to her work ethic, Vega went back to work as soon as the celebration was over.

  1. Darlene DeVita says:
    June 12, 2020 at 6:41 pm

    Love our Gladys and I apologize for walking in front of the camera!

