NEW YORK (CBS) – The Band-Aid brand is diversifying its color palette.
Parent company Johnson and Johnson says it will be rolling out new Band-Aids in various skin tones.
For years advocates have pushed for more diversity from the brand, which says the new product is intended to be a stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. In an Instagram post making the announcement, the company also said it will be making a donation to Black Lives Matter.
View this post on Instagram
We hear you. We see you. We’re listening to you. We stand in solidarity with our Black colleagues, collaborators and community in the fight against racism, violence and injustice. We are committed to taking actions to create tangible change for the Black community. We are committed to launching a range of bandages in light, medium and deep shades of Brown and Black skin tones that embrace the beauty of diverse skin. We are dedicated to inclusivity and providing the best healing solutions, better representing you. In addition, we will be making a donation to @blklivesmatter. We promise that this is just the first among many steps together in the fight against systemic racism. We can, we must and we will do better.
Band-Aid says the new line will feature a range of tones from beige to dark brown. The company did not say when they will be in stores.