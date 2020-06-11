CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — A Cambridge biotech company said Thursday that it is ready to move to Phase 3 in its development of a potential vaccine against the coronavirus. Moderna said that after getting feedback from the FDA, testing on 30,000 humans is set to begin in July.
Last month, Moderna reported “great” results among a small group given the mRNA-1273 vaccine. All eight participants produced antibodies “at or above levels” seen in recovered coronavirus patients.
We just announced an update on late-stage development of our vaccine (mRNA-1273) against COVID-19. Read more: https://t.co/eVwiVzaz5L pic.twitter.com/EyoOYGRFky
— Moderna (@moderna_tx) June 11, 2020
“We look forward to beginning our Phase 3 study of mRNA-1273 with some 30,000 participants in July,” Moderna Chief Medical Officer Tal Zaks said in a statement. “Moderna is committed to advancing the clinical development of mRNA-1273 as safely and quickly as possible to demonstrate our vaccine’s ability to significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 disease.”
Moderna said it has determined that 100 micrograms is the optimal dosage level. The company said it is on track to be able to produce between 500 million to 1 billion doses by the start of 2021.
Moderna is one of several companies racing to make a coronavirus vaccine, a process that typically takes years.