FRAMINGHAM (CBS) — TJ Maxx stores around Massachusetts officially opened for business Thursday. In Framingham, shoppers waited in line for hours to get in.
“We’ve been here since seven, so we’re excited,” shopper Madison Kornbliet said.
The doors opened promptly at 10 a.m. Kornbliet and her best friend were first in line. They said the online shopping they’ve been doing just wasn’t cutting it.
“I can’t shop online. I need to see it in person,” Kornbliet said. “I need to feel the material and I just miss the store.”
TJ Maxx employees let shoppers in line know that only 130 people would be allowed in the store at a time. They also require shoppers to wear a mask.
TJ Maxx stores in Wilmington and Quincy also reopened Thursday. Outside the stores, employees had written welcome back messages to customers in chalk.