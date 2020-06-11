CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu announced the state is lifting its coronavirus stay-at-home order and will no longer ask residents to only gather in groups of 10 people or less.
Sununu said the order will expire at 11:59 p.m. on Monday. As a result, a host of businesses and activities will be able to resume operations.
On June 15, amateur sports will move into Phase Two, allowing indoor athletic facilities to reopen. Gyms will be able to open for normal activities with a 50% capacity. Bowling alleys will also be allowed to welcome customers.
As part of the plan, Sununu said amusement parks such as Canobie Lake Park and Santa’s Village can resume operations in line with safety precautions and with capacity limitations that will be released next week.
Tourist trains, organized motorcycle rides and racetracks will also be able to return as part of the newly revamped outdoor attractions guidance, Sununu said.
The governor said the state is still working on a “viable plan” for New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon to allow fans at races. Sununu said the state intends to work on that plan in the coming weeks.
Funeral homes, libraries and charitable gaming facilities will be allowed to return to business on Monday.
Indoor movie theaters can open June 29 with capacity restrictions.