CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) — Coronavirus cases in New Hampshire increased by 34 Thursday to 5,209, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Seven more deaths were also announced, bringing the state total to 308, or 6% of cases.
Of the people who died, two were men and five were women. All were over 60 and from Hillsborough County.
Several cases are still under investigation. Of cases with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18, and the rest are adults with 68% being women and 32% being men.
There were 10 new cases residing in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua. Rockingham County had seven new cases, Merrimack County had three, Belknap County had two and Cheshire and Sullivan Counties had one. Manchester had nine new cases and Nashua had one.
Four new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 504, or 10% of cases.