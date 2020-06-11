BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus-related medical questions. If you have a question for Dr. Mallika, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

It is safe to have a house cleaner come to the home? – David, Beverly and Charlene

I would say if you’re older or have underlying medical conditions that put you at high risk of COVID-19 complications, I would wait. But you can consider it if you’re at low risk and you can be assured the cleaners will wear masks and gloves and you can keep a safe distance from them or even leave the house while they’re there. But again, ask your personal physician for their advice.

Is a large-sized room safer with air conditioning or with all doors and windows open allowing for outside air to circulate? I’m a keyboardist at my church. – Carol in Concord

Churches and other places of worship are a concern because they tend to involve multiple people gathering in an enclosed space. Air conditioning units usually recirculate air whereas opening windows create better ventilation, allowing air to move in and out of a building and potentially dilute any virus that might be lingering. So whenever possible, open up the windows.

We are quickly running out of disinfectant wipes. They are nowhere to be found online or in stores. Can we make our own at home? – Linda

You can. You can make solutions with bleach, rubbing alcohol or hydrogen peroxide. You can find recipes online. One recipe I saw was to add four teaspoons of pure bleach to a quart of water. You can dip a paper towel into the solution and then wipe down the surface.

Can you get Coronavirus from changing and handling dirty diapers? – Virginia

Coronavirus has been found in feces, but it’s unclear whether it can be transmitted that way. But there are other germs that can be spread through stool. So whenever you change a dirty diaper, wash your hands with soap and water.