BOSTON (CBS) – Health officials reported 37 new coronavirus deaths and 354 additional confirmed cases in the state on Thursday. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state is 100,504 and the confirmed death toll is 7,337.
There were also 165 new probable cases and one probable death reported. While including the probable reports, there have now been 104,667 total coronavirus cases and 7,492 deaths in the state.
Probable cases are individuals who were not given a standard test but tested positive for the antibody and had COVID-19 symptoms or have not been given any type of test but had COVID-19 symptoms and were exposed to a known positive case. Probable cases also include individuals whose death certificate says coronavirus even though they were not tested.
As of Thursday, there are 1,260 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness, which is a decrease of 75 patients from Wednesday. There are 296 patients are currently in ICU.
There have been 19,550 cases in people under 30, 47,380 cases in people between 30-59, 13,610 cases in people between 60-69, and 23,845 cases in people over 70.
There have been 678,925 people in Massachusetts tested for coronavirus, with 10,833 new tests reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 54,574 people have taken an antibody test.
The average age of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts is 52.