BOSTON (CBS) – Patrons will be able to return to Boston Public Library later this month, but only for “to-go” services.

The library, which was forced to close due to coronavirus, is launching BPL To Go on June 22. The service will allow people to use the library website, phone, or mobile app to “order” items such as books, DVDs and CDs.

The program will first launch at Central Library in Copley Square along with branches in Codman Square, East Boston, Jamaica Plain, Mattapan and then gradually to other locations.

In the first phase of the new program, people can pick up items at Central Library by entering the Johnson Building on Boylston Street. Patriots will remain outside at the Jamaica Plain and East Boston Branches and call a posted number to let staff know they have arrived.

Everyone picking up items must wear a face covering and distance themselves physically at all times.

Once a pick-up is scheduled, patrons can get items from Central Library from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Other branches are open 2-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 2-4 p.m. on Friday.

Book return bins are now set up as well. They will be quarantined for at least 72 hours before books are processed and returned to circulation.

All items will remain on accounts during quarantine, but no late fees will be charged.

“In Boston, our library system has worked hard to provide the services that so many of our residents rely on, and this work has continued throughout this public health crisis,” Mayor Marty Walsh said in a statement. “Bringing additional services back to residents is part of our phased, careful reopening process, and I look forward to residents using these important services.”

For more information visit the Boston Public Library website.