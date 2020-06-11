BOSTON (CBS) — The City of Boston will be sending out the first checks this week to small business owners through the Reopen Boston Fund. It issues grants to help businesses purchase the necessary personal protective equipment so they can get up and running.

Monumental Market in Jamaica Plain had just opened Feb. 11 when they closed five weeks later. They are now open for limited hours, but need acrylic barriers, gloves, aprons and sanitizing products. They were awarded a $2,000 grant to help.

“We really want to make sure we have equipment in place and barriers to keep us and our customers safe that we just didn’t have coming into this,” said co-owner Kelsey Munger.

She also wants her employees to return. But some, she said, are uncomfortable being so close to customers.

“We know once we get open people will remember we’re here and we’ll take back off,” Munger said.

Isabel Gomes, owner of Isabel Unisex Salon in Dorchester, has also been awarded a grant. She just reopened her shop this week, but business has been slow with clients who are afraid to come, she said.

“Some days I have one or two customers,” Gomes said.

She’ll also need a steady stream of disposable capes, gloves and face shields. She said the grant comes as she’s already three months behind in her rent.

“It’s scary. My landlord just sent me a letter that I have to make payment plans,” Gomes said.

As an indication of the need for these funds, the City has received over 1,000 applications from small business owners.

“We had a rough start, but nothing can stop us. We’re ready to go,” Munger said.

She said it’s become the cost of doing business to make sure everyone feels, and is, safe.