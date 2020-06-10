BOSTON (CBS) — Ian Seymour impressed Major League scouts when he went 3-0 in his four starts for Virginia Tech this spring. But the Westborough native’s season came to an end early due to the coronavirus pandemic, so that was all scouts would see of him ahead of the 2020 MLB Draft.

Instead of watching him devastate opposing hitters with his filthy changeup, scouts could only check in and see what the lefty has been up to over the last three months.

“They pretty much just ask how your family’s doing, different questions about how you’re preparing for anything at this time,” Seymour told WBZ-TV’s Dan Roche. “All different stuff like that. It’s definitely a unique scenario for everyone.”

This year’s MLB Draft has been shortened from 40 rounds to just five, which will leave many MLB hopefuls with a tough decision to make. But Seymour, ranked Baseball America’s No. 92 prospect in this year’s draft, has a good chance to hear his named sometime Thursday.

“It would be a dream come true for sure. It’s something that you work your whole life for,” he said of potentially getting a call from an MLB team.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Seymour went 5-0 in five starts last summer for the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the Cape League. The southpaw said that experience made him start believing that he had a shot at professional baseball.

“Those are the best players in college baseball, so performing well there made me just kind of realize that I really could do this,” said Seymour, a graduate of St. John’s of Shrewsbury.

Seymour, who fanned 40 batters in his 20.1 innings for the Hokies this year, said he appreciates all the support that he’s received from family and friends along the way.

“It’s really cool for me. So many people impact your life and it’s really flattering to see people rooting for you from the place that you grew up,” he said.

If Seymour isn’t one of the 160 players selected this week, the junior has two years of eligibility left at Virginia Tech.