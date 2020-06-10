By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Life without sports has been rough. Really rough. But there’s now a little bit of light peeking through at the end of the tunnel.

And boy oh boy is it nice.

It comes in the form of a little hype video sent out by the Boston Bruins. All it shows is Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand messing around on a fresh sheet of ice at the Bruins’ practice rink, which under normal circumstances would be a completely unremarkable event.

But these are not normal circumstances.

Behold:

It’s not so much the “action” or the catchy little beat that makes the video work. There’s not even a goalie or a full line on the ice. Obviously.

Yet it’s the subtle sounds of the skates carving into the ice, it’s the imagery of the ice shavings flying into the air, and it’s the sight of the light reflecting off the spoked B at center ice that makes you realize that yes, hockey is really going to try to come back.

One more time, for those nodding off in the back: HOCKEY IS TRYING TO COME BACK!

That much has been known for a while, but it’s only been known in the form of tweets from reporters, or video presentations from Gary Bettman. That was all necessary, but it wasn’t particularly exciting.

Now at the very least, there’s a video and audio element to the return of hockey. And while a lot of things still need to go right in order for the NHL to hold what should be a captivating and spellbinding experience for sports fans, we’ve now caught a glimpse of the actual first step taken in that process.

It was so good that, you know what? Let’s run it again, this time using a different social media platform. Roll camera, ACTION!

Oh yeah. That’s the good stuff.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.