SUDBURY (CBS) – While forced apart by Covid-19, we’ve all had to find new ways to celebrate together – safely making the most of life’s big milestones.

“It was my son’s birthday in May, and although he’s only 2, he has an Elmo obsession and really wanted to have a big Elmo birthday party,” said Samantha Leigh, of Sudbury.

After a fun and festive drive-by parade outside their home, a sweet, special project was born.

“We weren’t going to use the sign again, so might as well let someone else use it and bring them joy like it brought us joy,” she said.

They added to their lawn decoration collection and have shared them with others for a small donation to a good cause. The military family wanted to give back to essential workers during the coronavirus crisis.

“We’ve been able to send meals to the police department and fire department, nurses and doctors in town, as well as delivery workers,” she said.

So far, 75 families have rented signs for their own celebrations. It’s been a heartwarming project for Samantha and her little ones, spreading happiness and helping others.

“To be able to teach my kids that in times when others are suffering we’re really lucky and to be thankful for what we have,” Leigh said. “I’m doing just my little part. It’s not really about the signs, it’s about the community and giving back and we all have to do a part.”