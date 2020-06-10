Bill Belichick: 'I Look Forward To Increasing My Role' In Social Progress DiscussionBelichick said he is excited to increase his role in social change, following the lead of McCourty.

Major League Soccer Announces July 8 Return With 26-Team Tournament In OrlandoThe NBA won't be the only game taking over Disney World Resorts in July. Major League Soccer has announced its return with a 26-team tournament in Orlando.

Belichick, Brady, Many Patriots Praise Devin McCourty As He Accepts 2020 Uncornered Champion of the Year AwardRobert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady were just a few of the many people who joined the event to offer praise for the 32-year-old McCourty.

Brad Marchand Ready To Return To Ice WednesdayWe've seen some members of the Boston Celtics return to practice already. Bruins players are about to do the same on Wednesday.

NASCAR Set To Allow Fans Back In Florida, AlabamaNASCAR is ready to reopen to fans.