BOSTON (CBS) — Simon Property Group is reopening malls in Massachusetts after closing retail properties nationwide back in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Auburn Mall, Burlington Mall, Cape Cod Mall, Copley Place, Liberty Tree Mall, Northshore Mall, The Shops at Chestnut Hill, Solomon Pond Mall, South Shore Plaza, Square One Mall, and Wrentham Village Premium Outlets are now open.
Retail operations were allowed to resume Monday as part of Phase Two of Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker’s reopening plan.
Stores are required to keep capacity below 40%. Fitting rooms are closed and customers and employees must keep 6 feet apart or more.
Simon said shoppers can expect “safeguards that include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices, as well as the encouragement of pre-visit health screenings to ensure shoppers stay home if they have exhibited COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms within 72 hours.”